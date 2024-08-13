Hamas attacks Israel, launches 'M90' rockets at Tel Aviv in major escalation of conflict

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Representative Image

Israel-Hamas war: Hamas' military wing Al-Qassam Brigades on Tuesday said it targeted the city of Tel Aviv in Israel and its suburbs with two 'M90' rockets, marking a major escalation in the boiling tensions in the Middle East. Explosions were heard in Tel Aviv but there were no reports of casualties, Israeli media reported.

This came days after nearly 100 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a school in Gaza that was sheltering displaced people, according to a statement from the Hamas-run Gaza government on Saturday. Israeli airstrikes also killed 19 Palestinians in the central and southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, medics said.

Israel’s offensive in Gaza was launched in response to Hamas's deadly October 7 attack on southern Israel, which left 1,200 Israelis dead and over 250 hostages captured. According to the Palestinian health ministry, nearly 40,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the Israeli assault, though Israel asserts that a third of the fatalities were Hamas fighters. Israel has lost 329 lives in the conflict.

Hamas on ceasefire negotiations

Hamas has stuck to its demand that Gaza truce talks focus on a deal already discussed with Israel and mediators rather than starting anew, according to an official after the Tuesday strike. The US said on Monday that it expected peace talks slated for Thursday to go ahead as planned, and that a ceasefire agreement was still possible.

"Our statement the other day was clear: what is needed is the implementation, not more negotiation," said the Hamas official, who declined to be named owing to the sensitivity of the issue. A ceasefire deal would aim to end fighting in Gaza and ensure the release of Israeli hostages held in the enclave in return for many Palestinians jailed by Israel.

Hamas wants a deal to end the war while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says it can only end when Hamas is eradicated. These negotiations between the US, Qatar and Egypt have gone on for months with no end in sight, owing to crucial differences between Israel and Hamas.

Iran's anticipated attack on Israel

Meanwhile, Iran has vowed a severe response to Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh's killing, which took place as he visited Tehran late last month and which it blamed on Israel. Three Iranian officials told Reuters that only a ceasefire deal in Gaza stemming from hoped-for talks this week would hold Iran back from direct retaliation.

One of the sources, a senior Iranian security official, said Iran, along with allies such as Hezbollah, would launch a direct attack if the Gaza talks fail or it perceives Israel is dragging out negotiations. The sources did not say how long Iran would allow for talks to progress before responding. Iran has been involved in intense dialogue with Western countries and the United States in recent days on ways to calibrate retaliation, the sources said.

