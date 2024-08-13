Iran could launch 'significant' attack on Israel, possibly this week, claims US

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/FILE US National Security Spokesperson John Kirby

The White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday that there could be significant attacks by Iran or its proxies in the Middle East as soon as this week and that the US has prepared for it. Kirby said that Washington had augmented its regional force posture in the Middle East. She also said that it shared Israel's concerns about a possible Iranian-backed attack considering the allegations of Iran and Hamas against Israel regarding the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last month.

"We share the same concerns and expectations that our Israeli counterparts have with respect to potential timing here. Could be this week," Kirby told media. "We have to be prepared for what could be a significant set of attacks," he said.

Israel bracing for attack

Israel has been bracing for a major attack after its strike killed a senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. Israel's strike came in response to a missile attack that killed 12 youngsters in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights A day after the Beirut strike, Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, was assassinated in Tehran, drawing Iranian vows of retaliation against Israel.

"We obviously don't want to see Israel have to defend itself against another onslaught like they did in April. But, if that's what comes at them, we will continue to help them defend themselves," Kirby said.

US orders guided missile submarine deployment

Amid the escalation, the Pentagon on Sunday said that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the deployment of a guided missile submarine to the Middle East and for the Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group to accelerate its deployment to the region. However, Reuters based on a U.S. official statement reported that the Lincoln carrier strike group was currently close to the South China Sea and would take over a week to reach the Middle East.

Meanwhile, oil prices soared by more than 3 per cent on Monday, rising for a fifth consecutive session on amid the looming threat of a widening Middle Eastern conflict that could tighten global crude supplies. Moreover, the Israeli forces continued with their operations near the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis on Monday amid an international push for a deal to stop fighting in Gaza and prevent a slide into a wider regional conflict with Iran and its proxies.

(With Reuters Inputs)

