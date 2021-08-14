7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Haiti

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Earthquake hits Haiti

An earthquake measuring 7.2 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Haiti on Saturday, United States Geological Survey reported. The quake was reported at 5.59 pm with its epicentre at 12 km northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud, Haiti, according to the USGS. The depth of the quake was 10 km.

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.2 - 12 km NE of Saint-Louis du Sud, Haiti," USGS said in a tweet.

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property in the quake.

Meanwhile, an earthquake measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale jolted Alaska on Saturday.

