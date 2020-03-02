Philippines: Gunshots fired in Manila mall as police face active hostage situation

Image Source : MANILA POLICE Breaking: Gunshots fired in Manila mall as police faces active hostage situation

An active hostage situation is being reported from the Phillippines as a security guard at a Manila mall has taken several employees hostage. The local police have cordoned off the area.

Reports of gunshots being fired are also surfacing from Manila. San Juan Mayor, Francis Zamora, has claimed that one person has been shot and is being treated at a local hospital.

V-Mall, where the situation is developing has been evacuated by the police.

It is believed that the security guard who has taken the employees hostage was aggrieved with his senior officials. Security officials of a Greenhills mall and Sascor Armor Security Agency have apologised to hostage-taker Archie Paray and vow that they will resign from their posts as resolution to the issue.

LOOK: Security officials of a Greenhills mall and Sascor Armor Security Agency say sorry to hostage-taker Archie Paray and vow that they will resign from their posts as resolution to the issue. | @DYGalvezINQ pic.twitter.com/3Lj0QScM6D — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) March 2, 2020

“A fellow security guard was injured, but has already been brought to the hospital. Our priority right now is to ensure the safety of the employees, and of the public,” Greenhills Center Management statement read.

The shopping complex, popular for its restaurants, shops, bars and a bazaar, lies near an upscale residential enclave, a golf club and the police and military headquarters in the bustling metropolis of more than 12 million people, where law and order have long been a concern.

Three years ago, a gunman stormed a mall-casino complex in Manila, shot TV monitors and set gambling tables on fire, killing 36 people who were mostly suffocated by the thick smoke. The gunman stole casino chips before he fled but was found dead in an apparent suicide in an adjacent hotel at the Resorts World Manila complex.

The attack, which caused guests and shoppers to flee to safety, was claimed by the Islamic State group, but Philippine authorities rejected the claim, saying the attacker was not a Muslim militant but a heavily indebted gambler.

(This is a developing situation)