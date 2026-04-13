India to get local maintenance facility for Tejas engines; GE Aerospace signs contract with IAF

New Delhi:

GE Aerospace has announced a new agreement with the Indian Air Force (IAF) to establish a domestic depot facility for F404-IN20 engines. These engines are used to power the IAF’s Tejas light combat aircraft. The new facility will be set up in India by the IAF, with technical assistance from GE Aerospace. Once it becomes operational, it is expected to support India’s efforts to strengthen its own defence maintenance and repair capabilities.

At present, engine overhauls and repairs often require sending equipment to overseas facilities, which can take a long time. The new depot is aimed at removing this dependency and improving turnaround time for servicing the engines.

The depot will be fully owned, operated, and managed by the Indian Air Force. GE Aerospace will support the project by providing technical guidance, training for personnel, spare parts, and specialised equipment required for maintenance work.

HAL-GE Aerospace deal

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has maintained a long-standing partnership with US-based GE Aerospace, particularly in the domain of aircraft engine supply.

As part of this collaboration, HAL placed an order for 99 F404 engines from GE to power the first batch of 83 Tejas Mk1A aircraft. Building on this, a follow-on agreement was signed in 2025 for the procurement of an additional 113 F404 engines, intended for a further 97 Tejas Mk1A aircraft.

The Mk1A variant of Tejas is in production with 180 aircraft on order, though delays persist due to engine supply. Meanwhile, the more advanced Mk2—featuring improved range, payload and avionics—is also in production, marking the programme’s next major milestone.