Rajasthani goat exports witness significant surge to UAE ahead of Bakrid 2025 Rajasthan has exported over 9,300 goats to the UAE ahead of Bakrid 2025, with Jaipur and Ajmer emerging as key hubs for sacrificial goat shipments. The goats exported are of three breeds - the Shekhawati, Sirohi, and Bikaner.

New Delhi:

As Eid-al-Adha (Bakrid) stands on the horizon, Rajasthan has experienced a significant surge in goat exports to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Approximately 9,350 goats have been airlifted from Jaipur to Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE over the past 10 days, which underscores the high demand for Rajasthani breeds during the festival season.

The goats exported are of three breeds - the Shekhawati, Sirohi, and Bikaner. The breeds are in high demand in the Gulf nations due to their quality and health. The big proportion of export vindicates the potential of Rajasthan to be one of the key exporters of goats in the future.

Qualities of each breed of goat exported to UAE

All three types of goats exported boast different qualities. The Shekhawati is a dual-purpose goat which is primarily used for dairy purposes but can also be used for meat. The Sirohi goats have the ability to thrive on scrubby and dry vegetation and are ideal for arid regions. They are also reared for both meat and dairy production.

Notably, the Bikaner breed of goats is known for their disease resistance. They are also able to thrive in harsh environments. The Bikaner breed of goats is also of dual purpose - both for dairy products and for milk purporses too.

450-950 goats transported on each flight

Notably, each of the cargo flights transported between 450 to 950 goats, with individual shipments weighing between 500 kg to 15,000 kg, highlighting the scale of this export operation.

The first consignment departed on May 1, 2025, marking the beginning of this year's export activities. The increasing frequency of direct flights from Jaipur to Gulf destinations is positioning the city as a pivotal hub for the export of sacrificial goats, presenting a substantial opportunity for Rajasthan's livestock industry and contributing positively to the local economy.

Ajmer, home to Rajasthan's largest goat market, has also played a significant role in meeting this demand. Breeds such as Mewari, Sojat, Gujjari, and Ajmeri have garnered attention from international buyers, with a notable order of 3,000 goats from Dubai.

The robust export figures and the growing international interest in Rajasthani goat breeds signify a promising future for the state's livestock sector, with the potential for increased economic growth and global recognition.