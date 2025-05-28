Ghulam Nabi Azad shares health update from Kuwait hospital: 'Recovering well, all test results are normal' Taking to social media X, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "I am blessed to share that despite the extreme heat in Kuwait affecting my health, by God’s grace, I’m doing fine and recovering well."

Kuwait City:

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is part of the BJP MP Baijayant Panda led-delegation, shared his health update from Kuwait where he was hospitalised due to extreme heat. In a social media post on X on Tuesday, Azad confirmed the same, further informing that he is recovering well.

“Blessed to share that despite the extreme heat in Kuwait affecting my health, by God’s grace I’m doing fine and recovering well. All test results are normal. Thank you all for your concern and prayers — it truly means a lot!” he said.

BJP MP Baijayant Panda, who is leading the delegation, said his presence will be missed in the next course of the delegation.

Taking to X, Panda said, “Halfway into our delegation's tour, Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad has had to be admitted to hospital. He is stable, under medical supervision, and will be undergoing some tests and procedures . His contributions to the meetings in Bahrain and Kuwait were highly impactful, and he is disappointed at being bedridden. We will deeply miss his presence in Saudi Arabia and Algeria.

Meanwhile, the Baijayant Panda-led delegation has reached Saudi Arabia after presenting India’s stance against terrorism in Kuwait.

The delegation was welcomed by Maj. Gen. Abdulrahman Alharbi, Chair of the India-Saudi Arabia council Friendship Committee of Shura Council.

“India’s stand on terrorism is resolute & uncompromising — a message we bring to Saudi Arabia with our all-party delegation. Appreciate the warm welcome by H.E. Maj. Gen. Abdulrahman Alharbi, Chair of the - Friendship Committee Shura Council , as we begin key engagements to strengthen our growing partnership.” Panda wrote on X.

The all-party delegation led by Baijayant Panda includes BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, Satnam Singh Sandhu, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, and former diplomat Harsh Shringla.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.