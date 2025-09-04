Germany: 15 children among several injured after BMW drives into pedestrians in Berlin Three of the 15 injured children have been hospitalised while the car driver has been taken into custody for questioning.

Berlin:

A man driving a BMW crashed into a crowd in Berlin’s Wedding district, leaving several people, including children, injured. The incident took place around 1:30 pm (local time) at the corner of Seestrasse and Dohnagestell, a busy road northwest of the city centre.

The driver, who was uninjured, was seen leaning against his car while being questioned by police. Photos from the scene show the vehicle with a damaged front left headlight.

According to the German newspaper Bild, many of the injured were schoolchildren. Three of the 15 children hurt in the crash were taken to Virchow Hospital, while an accompanying adult suffered serious injuries. Others had minor injuries.

Emergency services later confirmed that the crash was an accident.