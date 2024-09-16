Monday, September 16, 2024
     
  4. Germany: Massive explosion at Cologne restaurant entry point, police launch major operation | VIDEO

A building was badly damaged due to the explosion, media outlets reported. The area is known for its nightlife, and is full of bars and restaurants.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Frankfurt Updated on: September 16, 2024 14:14 IST
A police operation is underway after an explosion in central Cologne, the Bild newspaper reported on Monday. Local police posted on the social media platform X that a police operation was underway on the Hohenzollernring ring road and that residents should avoid the area. 

A video of the incident which went viral on social media platforms, a person could be seen planting the explosive. The person, who wore a hoddie, probably to hide his face, fled the scene.

 

According to reports, a bomb detonated in the entrance area of a restaurant in the German city of Cologne on Monday morning. It reported that a cleaner survived the detonation with blast trauma and is currently in hospital. As per a report by DW News, the area, where the bomb detonated, is known for its nightlife, and is full of bars and restaurants.

Further, DW quoted a fire official who said they had been called to the scene, but that no extinguishing work was necessary.

This is a breaking news. More details will be added. 

