Germany backs India's right to self-defence, condemns 'brutal' Pahalgam attack In his remarks on India's Operation Sindoor, Germany's Foreign Minister said, "Germany will support any fight against terrorism. Terrorism must never have a place in the world, anywhere, and this is why we will support everyone who fights and has to fight terrorism."

Berlin:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held bilateral discussions with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul in Berlin. The meeting comes as India has started to reach out to international community in the wake of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam followed by India's Operation Sindoor that targeted Pakistan's terror infrastructure. Addressing a joint briefing with EAM Jaishankar, German Foreign Minister said that India has every right to defend itself against terrorism.

In his remarks on India's Operation Sindoor, Germany's Foreign Minister said, "Germany will support any fight against terrorism. Terrorism must never have a place in the world, anywhere, and this is why we will support everyone who fights and has to fight terrorism."

On being asked that the German government did not voice support for India's Operation Sindoor, Jaishankar said, "I think you are misinformed. In fact, we had a conversation on the 7th of May, which is when we initiated our operations. It was a very understanding and positive conversation. And quite honestly, even before that, the German government had expressed solidarity."

"The minister very clearly conveyed Germany's understanding that every nation has a right to defend itself against terrorism," Jaishankar added.

Jaishankar who is on an official visit to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany from May 19 to 24 reiterated India's position on zero tolerance against terrorism.

"I came to Berlin in the immediate aftermath of India responding to the Pahalgam terror attack. India has zero tolerance for terrorism. India will never give in to nuclear blackmail, and India will deal with Pakistan purely bilaterally. There should be no confusion in any quarter in that regard. We also value Germany's understanding that every nation has the right to defend itself against terrorism," the EAM said.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's best wishes.