Antiques worth €1 Billion stolen from a 300-year-old German treasure museum

A Major Heist took place in the Green Vault museum in Dresden, Germany. As per reports, antiques worth almost €1 billion were stolen from the historic German museum which holds the largest collection of treasures in Europe.

German tabloid newspaper, Bild, reported that the robbery took place in the wee hours of Monday. As per the Bild, The museum was raided by a group of burglars early morning. The burglars shut off the power supply to the museum before breaking in.

A fire was also reported on a bridge near the museum that is believed to have been caused to cause distraction.

The police responded by sending numbers at the crime scene in the heart of Dresden. The local police confirmed the robbery but did not confirm what was stolen. As per the police, the thieves are still at large.

There is reportedly a video of the burglars captured by a CCTV camera. As per the Bild, several conspicuous people were visible in the video.

The Green Vault is a historic museum in Dresden dating back to 1723. It exhibits a vast collection of precious stones from the Baroque to the Classical eras.

German Journalist Andy Eckardt tweeted, "Police in eastern #Germany confirm that unknown culprits broke into #Dresden‘s ‚Historic Green Vault‘ museum in the early morning hours. Some German media outlets are reporting that objects worth up to one billion Euro were stolen in the #art heist."

A translation of a Tweet by the Dresden Police said, "This morning, there was a break in the historical museum #GrünesGewölbe in #Dresden , Currently our crime scene group is at the location and investigation at the crime scene is ongoing. Statements about heist or what was stolen will be provided at the appropriate time. More information will follow during the day."