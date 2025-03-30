German firm Aerospace's Spectrum rocket explodes seconds after test launch | Watch A test rocket intended to kickstart satellite launches from Europe fell to the ground and exploded less than a minute after takeoff from Norway on Sunday, in what the German startup Isar Aerospace had described as an initial test.

A test flight of Isar Aerospace’s Spectrum rocket ended in failure on Sunday when the uncrewed vehicle crashed and exploded just 40 seconds after liftoff from Norway’s Andøya Spaceport. The explosion occurred during an attempt to kickstart Europe’s entry into the competitive commercial satellite launch market.

The mission had been heralded as a historic moment for European space efforts, aiming to achieve the first orbital launch originating from the continent. The test was intended to demonstrate Isar Aerospace’s capabilities and establish a foothold in the space industry, which is dominated by major players like SpaceX from the U.S. and ArianeGroup from France.

Footage shared by NASA Space Flight on X shows the Spectrum rocket emitting smoke from its sides just moments after takeoff before crashing and erupting in a powerful explosion upon reentry. Despite the failure, Isar Aerospace emphasized that the mission’s data would provide crucial insights for refining its launch vehicle technology.

The Spectrum rocket, designed to carry small and medium-sized satellites weighing up to one metric tonne, was unladen during the test, which focused on evaluating the performance of the vehicle’s systems. Although this flight did not carry a payload, it was seen as a critical step in the development of the German startup's space ambitions.

European nations, including Sweden and the UK, have been working to establish their own satellite launch capabilities in response to the growing demand for space missions. For years, Europe has relied on Russian launch services, but this partnership deteriorated after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. As a result, Europe has been keen to secure its own space autonomy, a sentiment echoed by the German aerospace industry group BDLI, which expressed support for Isar Aerospace despite the failure.

BDLI Managing Director Marie-Christine von Hahn emphasized the need for European sovereignty in space, noting that reliance on services like Elon Musk’s Starlink should not be Europe’s only option. "Europe urgently needs to ensure its sovereignty in space," she said.

Although this test flight did not succeed, Isar Aerospace remains optimistic. The startup announced that the data collected during the flight would be instrumental in refining its technology and moving forward with future launches.

The global satellite launch market is currently dominated by SpaceX, which has revolutionized the industry with its low-cost, reusable rockets, and by ArianeGroup, which conducts launches from French Guiana. Despite the setback, Isar Aerospace’s ambition to join the ranks of commercial space players remains strong as it continues its pursuit of European space independence.