Friday, January 17, 2025
     
  4. Netanyahu clears way for Israeli approval of agreement with Hamas: Deal to release hostages reached

Netanyahu clears way for Israeli approval of agreement with Hamas: Deal to release hostages reached

Benjamin Netanyahu has cleared Israel's approval of the deal reached with Hamas for a ceasefire and release of hostages. Earlier, his office said that the deal was facing last minute hiccups and accused Hamas of a last-minute dispute.

Edited By: Mohit Pandey @KabirMohit New Delhi Published : Jan 17, 2025 11:01 IST, Updated : Jan 17, 2025 11:01 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Image Source : AP Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday issued a statement saying the deal to return hostages held in the Gaza Strip has been reached. Netanyahu's statement comes after his office said there were last-minute hiccups in finalising the ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

As latest development clears the way for Israeli approval of the deal, the Gaza ceasefire will end the 15-month conflict between Israel and Hamas and facilitate the release of hostages held by militants. 

Netanyahu said that a special task force had been instructed to receive the hostages returning from Gaza and added that the families of the hostages were informed about the deal. Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Israeli airstrikes killed 72 people in Gaza. 

On Thursday, Israel delayed a vote on the ceasefire and accused Hamas of a last-minute dispute, leading to rising tensions in Netanyahu's government coalition. It raised questions over the implementation of the deal just a day after US President Joe Biden and key mediator Qatar announced it was complete.

Moreover, Netanyahu said the meeting to approve the long-awaited hostage deal will be held on Friday.

