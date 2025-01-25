Hamas frees four Israeli soldiers held in Gaza, clears way for release of Palestinians held by Israel

Follow us on Image Source : AP Captive female Israeli soldiers released.

Hamas on Saturday released four captive female Israeli soldiers held in Gaza as it handed them over to the Red Cross in Gaza City after parading them in front of a crowd. The development comes as a part of the ceasefire deal, which seeks an exchange of prisoners between Israel and Hamas. Moreover, Israel is expected to release 200 Palestinian prisoners or detainees later in the day as part of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Who are the captive soldiers being released?

In a post on X, the official X handle of the state of Israel revealed the names of the captive soldiers released as it added, "The Four Returning Hostages, Daniella Gilboa, Liri Albag, Naama Levy, and Karina Ariev, have crossed into Israeli territory with IDF and ISA forces."

Crowds had earlier begun to gather in Tel Aviv and Gaza City ahead of the expected swap between Israel and Hamas, the second such exchange since a ceasefire began in the Gaza Strip last weekend and another test for the deal.

Ceasefire deal aims to end deadliest fight between Israel and Hamas

The deal between Israel and Hamas aims to end the deadliest and most destructive war between Israel and the militant group. The deal has been fragile since it was reached between the conflicting parties, however, it has resulted in an increased aid flow into the tiny coastal territory.

A big screen at Tel Aviv's Hostages Squares showed the faces of the four female soldiers expected to be released. Some in the growing crowd wore Israeli flags, others held posters with the hostages' faces.

According to a report by AP, the four Israeli soldiers were captured in Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack that ignited the war. They were taken from Nahal Oz base near the border with Gaza when Palestinian militants overran it, killing more than 60 soldiers there. The female abductees had all served in a unit of lookouts charged with monitoring threats along the border. A fifth female soldier in their unit, Agam Berger, 20, was abducted with them but not included in the list.

The Israel's military in a statement on Saturday said that preparations had been completed to receive the hostages and provide them medical care and personal support at the initial reception points. The released soldiers will then be transferred to hospitals as they will be reunited with their families.

(With inputs from AP)

