Israeli general Herzi Halevi resigns, cites October 7 failure amid military operation in West Bank

Israeli general Herzi Halevi resigns citing October 7 failure

A couple of days after the implementation of the ceasefire, Israel’s top general Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi tendered his resignation on Tuesday, citing the security and intelligence failures related to Hamas’ surprise attack on October 7 that triggered the war in the Gaza Strip.

Lt. Gen. Halevi is the most senior Israeli figure to resign over the security breakdown on Oct 7 when thousands of Hamas-led militants carried out a multi-faceted land, sea and air assault into the southern part of Israel. The attack caused nearly 1,200 casualties, while 250 were abducted and kept hostage. Over 90 of them are still in Gaza, around a third of whom are believed to be dead.

In his resignation letter, Halevi said under his command, the military had “failed in its mission to defend the State of Israel.” Halevi, who began what was meant to be a three-year term in January 2023, said his resignation would go into effect on March 6.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian health ministry has claimed that Israel launched a large military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin on Tuesday that killed at least six people and wounded 35. Earlier, Israel had announced a “significant and broad military operation” against Palestinian militants in Jenin. The city has seen repeated Israeli attacks and gunfights with militants in recent years, even before the war ignited in Gaza.

As the ceasefire takes hold, Hamas has returned 3 Israeli hostages and Israel freed 90 Palestinian prisoners. The latest operation came just days into a fragile ceasefire with Hamas which is supposed to last for six weeks and see 33 militant-held hostages released in return for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. Three hostages and 90 prisoners were released on Sunday, when it took effect.

(With AP inputs)