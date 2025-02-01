Gaza ceasefire update: Israel begins releasing Palestinian prisoners after Hamas frees two hostages

Follow us on Image Source : AP Supporters of Ofer Kalderon cheer after his release

After Hamas on Saturday released two hostages, Yarden Bibas, 35, and French-Israeli Ofer Kalderon, 54, in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, Israel began releasing a group of Palestinian prisoners. The latest development in the Gaza ceasefire comes as part of the fourth round of hostage releases agreed upon in the truce deal. A bus carrying 32 prisoners departed from Ofer Military Prison for the West Bank. About 150 other prisoners were being sent to Gaza or deported.

Hamas to release American-Israeli hostage Keith Siegel

Earlier, Hamas handed over the hostages to the Red Cross. As part of the ceasefire deal, Hamas will also release American-Israeli hostage Keith Siegel, 65.

In response to Kalderon's release, French President Emmanuel Macron said France “shares in the relief and joy” of his return after 483 days of “unimaginable hell.”

The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas began on January 19, and it aims at halting the fight in the Middle East while also increasing the aid flow in Gaza.

Hamas to release a total of 33 hostages

According to the ceasefire agreement, Hamas has to release a total of 33 hostages in exchange for about 2,000 Palestinian prisoners during the truce's initial six weeks.

Israel has confirmed that eight of those hostages were either killed in Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack or have died in captivity.

Israel is also expected to allow wounded Palestinians to leave Gaza for Egypt through the Rafah crossing. Notably, it is the only exit point for Palestinians during the war before Israel closed it in May.

On Friday, a European Union civilian mission was deployed to prepare for the reopening of the crossing.

The reopening of the crossing will serve as another important step in the first phase of the ceasefire.

Israel and Hamas set to negotiate second phase of ceasefire

Moreover, Israel and Hamas will begin negotiating a second phase of the ceasefire next week, clearing the way for the release of the remaining hostages and extending the truce indefinitely. News Agency AP reports that the war could resume early March if an agreement is not reached.

While Hamas says it won't release the remaining hostages without an end to the war and a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, Israel says it remains committed to destroying Hamas, despite the militant group reasserting its rule over Gaza within hours of the latest ceasefire.

A key far-right partner in Netanyahu's coalition is calling for the war to resume after the ceasefire's first phase.

(With inputs from AP)

