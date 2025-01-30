Hamas releases first of 8 hostages after 482 days in captivity | Here's video of her reunion with IDF

Follow us on Image Source : AP People react as they watch broadcast of the release of Israeli soldier Agam Berger.

In the latest development in the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement, Hamas-led militants on Thursday freed the first of eight hostages with Israel expected to release another 110 Palestinian prisoners. Israeli soldier Agam Berger, 20, was handed over the Red Cross after parading her in front of a crowd in northern Gaza. The ceasefire agreement aims to end one of the deadliest wars in the Middle East, which started after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023. Berger was one of the five young, female soldiers abducted in the October 7 attack. The other four were released on Saturday.

People cheer as Hamas releases Israeli soldier

People reacted to Berger's release as they cheered, clapped and whistled at a square in Tel Aviv. Supporters of the hostages watched Berger's handover on big screens next to a large clock that counted the days the hostages had been in captivity.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli officials announced that Hamas will release three Israelis, including two women and an 80-year-old man, and five Thai nationals in the next hostage release.

During Hamas' attack, several foreign workers were taken captive along with dozens of Israeli civilians and soldiers. The hostages also include twenty-three Thais, who were released during a weeklong ceasefire in November 2023. Israel says eight Thais remain in captivity, two of whom are believed to be dead.

Among the people set to be released from prisons in Israel, 30 are serving life sentences after being convicted of deadly attacks against Israelis. Zakaria Zubeidi, a prominent former militant leader and theatre director who took part in a dramatic jailbreak in 2021 before being rearrested days later, is also among those set to be released.

The United States, Egypt and Qatar, which brokered the ceasefire after a year of tough negotiations, resolved the dispute with an agreement that Yehoud would be released Thursday.

Hamas to release a total of 33 Israeli hostages in the first phase

In the first phase of the ceasefire, Hamas is set to release a total of 33 Israeli hostages, including women, children, older adults and sick or wounded men, in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. Israel says Hamas has confirmed that eight of the hostages to be released in this phase are dead.

