Gaza ceasefire: Hamas releases seven hostages as Trump lands in Israel | WATCH The long-awaited exchange between Israel and Hamas has begun, marking a major step in the US-brokered peace plan after two years of war. The first visuals of released hostages have surfaced online.

New Delhi:

The first phase of the hostage exchange between Israel and Hamas began on Monday, with the release of seven Israeli hostages. Videos showing their return have started circulating on social media, offering a glimpse of the emotional reunions.

Watch first visuals of hostages being released

Who are the 20 hostages?

As per the list published by Hamas, following are the 20 hostages who will be released by the Palestinian group on Monday:

Bar Kupershtein Evyatar David Yosef-Chaim Ohana Segev Kalfon Avinatan Or Elkana Bohbot Maxim Herkin Nimrod Cohen Matan Zangauker David Cunio Eitan Horn Matan Angrest Eitan Mor Gali Berman Ziv Berman Omri Miran Alon Ohel Guy Gilboa-Dalal Rom Braslabski Ariel Konio

In return for the hostages, Israel will release nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners who were detained before and during the war in Gaza. The International Committee of the Red Cross is coordinating the transfer of hostages to Israel and the freed Palestinians to Gaza.

Trump reaches Israel

Trump landed in Israel at the Ben Gurion Airport as the release of hostages continues in Israel. Upon arrival, Trump was welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The US-brokered peace deal

Earlier in the day, the Republican president had declared that the “war is over”, expressing hopes that the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas would last. “I think it’s going to hold. There are many reasons why it will. People are tired of it — it’s been going on for centuries,” Trump had said, while adding that it was "special moment" for him.

"Everyone is celebrating together, which has never happened before. Usually, when one side celebrates, the other does not,” the 79-year-old had said, calling the development “historic”. “Everyone is amazed. We’re going to have an incredible time, and it’s going to be something the world has never seen before,” he added.