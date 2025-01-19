Gaza ceasefire begins after initial delay as Israel confirms it received names of hostages to be released

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

After an initial wait of 3 hours, the ceasefire in Gaza began as Hamas shared the names of three hostages to be released later today. Earlier, Israel had vowed to keep fighting until it got the names of hostages to be released. The war-ravaged territory of Gaza witnessed celebrations as some Palestinians began returning to their homes despite the delay, underscoring the fragility of the agreement.

Truce started at 11:15 am local time

The truce started at 11:15 am local time and is seen as the first step in the direction of ending the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The conflict originated on October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel and killed several Israeli citizens, abducting several others.

In a post on X from the official handle of the Prime Minister of Israel, PM Netanyahu said, "Pursuant to the framework for the release of the hostages, the ceasefire of the first stage in Gaza will take effect at 11:15."

Israel confirms it received names of hostages to be released later today

Israel also confirmed that it received the list of hostages who are to be released today, adding, "The security establishment is now checking the details."

In the post, the PM office requested the media not to circulate the details of the list and to act with caution to safeguard the privacy of the families, as it added, "Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch has initially notified the hostages' families via IDF representatives."

Over 46,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. The October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on southern Israel that sparked the war killed over 1,200. Hundreds of Israeli soldiers have died.

Earlier, Hamas showed reluctance in sharing the names of the hostages to be released as the deadline for the truce to begin passed at 8:30 am local time. The Israeli military spokesperson said that the military “continues to attack, even now, inside the Gaza arena" and will until Hamas complies with the agreement.

