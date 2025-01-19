Hamas reveals names of 3 hostages to be released later today, clears way for Gaza truce

Follow us on Image Source : AP Israel protests against Hamas

Hamas has named the three hostages it plans to release later today, potentially clearing the way for the start of a Gaza ceasefire after an initial delay. As per latest updates, there has been no immediate comment from Israel after Hamas' armed wing revelaed the names on social media.

This comes after the Israeli military on Sunday said that it 'continues to attack' inside the Gaza strip as a dispute with Hamas delayed the start of a planned ceasefire. Israel military's chief spokesperson, Daniel Hagari said the truce between Israel and Hamas will not begin until Hamas hands over the names of three hostages to be released later today.

While the names of the hostages to be released are yet to be cofirmed from the Israeli side, the Israel's Government Press Office earlier today posted a list of 33 hostages to be released as part of the deal reached with Hamas.

Netanyahu reiterates demand for hostages list

Earlier, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also reiterated that the ceasefire agreement will only be implemented after Hamas gives the names of the three hostages to be released on Sunday.

Netanyahu in a statement said that he had instructed the military that the ceasefire, "will not begin until Israel has in its possession the list of hostages to be freed, which Hamas committed to provide."

Hamas said that the delay in handing over the names is due to “technical field reasons." However, in a statement, Hamas clarified that it remains committed to the ceasefire deal announced last week.

What will the ceasefire change in the Gaza strip?

In the first phase of the ceasefire, a total of 33 hostages are expected to be returned from Gaza, while hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and detainees will be released.

The ceasefire will see Israeli soldiers pull back into a buffer zone inside Gaza, and many displaced Palestinians should be able to return home. The region should also see enhanced humanitarian aid in the wake of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

On Saturday, Israel's Cabinet approved the ceasefire, more than two days after mediators announced the deal. Both Israel and Hamas were under pressure from the outgoing Biden administration and President-elect Donald Trump to reach a deal before the US presidential inauguration on Monday.

The toll of the war has been immense, and new details on its scope will now emerge. Over 46,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on southern Israel that sparked the war killed over 1,200. Hundreds of Israeli soldiers have died.

