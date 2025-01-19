Israel-Hamas ceasefire to begin today, offering hope for hostage release and humanitarian aid

Follow us on Image Source : AP Israeli soldiers work in a staging area on the Israel-Gaza border after returning from the Gaza Strip, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, a day ahead of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is set to begin Sunday at 8:30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), following 15 months of brutal conflict. The truce, brokered by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt, will allow for the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners detained by Israel.

This ceasefire marks the second such agreement in the ongoing war, which began after Hamas’s deadly October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. Under the deal, Israeli forces will retreat to a buffer zone along Gaza’s border, while Palestinian prisoners, particularly women and children, will be freed in exchange for hostages.

The first phase of the ceasefire is expected to last 42 days, during which negotiations for a more permanent resolution will begin. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cautioned that Israel retains the right to resume military action if necessary, despite the agreement.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, the situation remains dire. Tens of thousands of Palestinians have died since the conflict erupted, and humanitarian aid is desperately needed. The release of 33 hostages, including the youngest captive, two-year-old Kfir Bibas, is set to begin on Sunday, with three hostages freed on Day 1. Alongside them, Israel will release 737 Palestinian prisoners, including women and minors.

The swap will continue over the next several weeks. Palestinians in Gaza are bracing for the ceasefire’s impact, as many return to homes destroyed or damaged by the fighting. Humanitarian organizations are preparing for a surge of aid deliveries, with hundreds of trucks set to enter Gaza daily, offering vital supplies.

However, questions remain about the long-term stability of the ceasefire and the challenges of rebuilding and providing for Gaza’s shattered population. The situation is fragile, and both sides have expressed reservations about the long-term viability of the agreement.

(Inputs from AP)