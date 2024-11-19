'Brazil wanted to reach level of efficiency that India...': Lula tells PM Modi during bilateral meeting in Rio

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the G20 Summit in Rio.

Rio de Janeiro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Tuesday. While opening the bilateral meeting, President Lula of Brazil told PM Modi that a lot of things that they have tried to do in their G20 have been inspired by the G20 in India. He added that Brazil wanted to reach the level of efficiency in organizing the Summit that India had shown last year, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister said he took stock of the full range of bilateral ties between the two countries and reaffirmed India's commitment to improving cooperation in sectors like energy, biofuels, defence, agriculture and more.

"Held talks with President Lula during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Complemented him on various efforts of Brazil during their G20 Presidency. We took stock of the full range of bilateral ties between our nations and reaffirmed our commitment to improving cooperation in sectors like energy, biofuels, defence, agriculture and more," said PM Modi.

