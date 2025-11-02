G2 bonhomie? Trump says his meeting with Xi will lead to 'everlasting peace' between US, China Earlier this week, Trump and Xi met in South Korea's Busan amid the ongoing trade tensions between the US and China. Following his 'amazing' meeting with Xi, Trump announced that the US would reduce the tariffs on Chinese products from 57 per cent to 47 per cent.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday (local time) that his recent meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping was a 'great one' and it would lead to 'everlasting peace and success' between the two countries.

"My G2 meeting with President Xi of China was a great one for both of our countries," he posted on Truth Social. "This meeting will lead to everlasting peace and success. God bless both China and the USA!"

Trump-Xi meet and US-China's trade war

Earlier this week, Trump and Xi met in South Korea's Busan amid the ongoing trade tensions between the United States (US) and China. Following his 'amazing' meeting with Xi, the 79-year-old Republican leader announced that the US would reduce the tariffs on Chinese products from 57 per cent to 47 per cent.

Trump also told reporters in Busan that the two sides have 'settled' all issues on rare earth minerals.

Later, China also welcomed Trump's statement and said the two countries can work jointly for their 'benefit' and that of the world. China and the US can "jointly shoulder our responsibility as major countries, and work together to accomplish more great and concrete things for the good of our two countries and the whole world," said Xi.

US, China to set up military-to-military channels

With the relationship between the two sides improving, leaders of the US and China have agreed to "set up military-to-military channels to deconflict and de-escalate any problems" that may arise. The development came after US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth met Chinese Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun in Malaysia.

"I just spoke to President Trump, and we agree — the relationship between the United States and China has never been better. Following President Trump’s historic meeting with Chairman Xi in South Korea, I had an equally positive meeting with my counterpart, China’s Minister of National Defense, Admiral Dong Jun, in Malaysia. And we spoke again last night," posted Hegseth on X.

"The Admiral and I agree that peace, stability, and good relations are the best path for our two great and strong countries. As President Trump said, his historic “G2 meeting” set the tone for everlasting peace and success for the U.S. and China. The Department of War will do the same — peace through strength, mutual respect, and positive relations," he added.