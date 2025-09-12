Full lockdown imposed at US Naval Academy after shooting reported in dormitory US Naval Academy: Police were seen near Bancroft Hall, which houses midshipmen in its more than 1,600 dorm rooms. It is considered the biggest single college dormitory in the world, according to the school’s website.

A full lockdown was on Friday imposed at US Naval Academy after it was reported that a dismissed midshipman returned to campus with a weapon and opened fire. Gunfire was also heard inside Bancroft Hall, the academy’s massive dormitory housing more than 1,600 midshipmen. It should be noted that the alleged shooter was said to have knocked on doors while posing as a military policeman.

Officials said a building at the US Naval Academy in Maryland was cleared in response to reports of threats made to the miliary school, and one person was injured.

Injured people airlifted to hospital, undergoing treatment

The person injured was airlifted to a hospital and was in stable condition, Lt. Naweed Lemar, the spokesperson for the base that hosts the academy, said in a statement.

The academy in Annapolis was working with local law enforcement to respond to the reports of threats, Lemar said in a statement.

Lockdown imposed out of an abundance of caution

“The base is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution,” he said. "This is a developing situation and we will provide updates as they become available.”

