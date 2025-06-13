Israel strikes Iran: Fresh attacks heard near Fordo nuclear enrichment site, say reports Israel strikes Iran: The Israeli army has admitted that Iran has launched missile attacks. Subsequently, the Israeli military’s Home Front Command has instructed people to move into shelters.

Fresh attacks have been heard near the Fordo nuclear enrichment site, buried deep underground, reports stated. An Iranian media outlet, Nour News, which is close to Iran's Supreme National Security Council, has reported on its Telegram channel that two explosions were heard in the area near the Fordo site. Meanwhile, Israel has admitted that Iran has also launched missiles.

Notably, the facility is located hundreds of meters underground. Moreover, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported that, according to an official in the East Azerbaijan province, a radar site near Tabriz was attacked.

Majid Farshi, Director General of East Azerbaijan Crisis Management, told IRNA that 11 military sites in East Azerbaijan province have been attacked. He added that 18 people were killed, including one Red Crescent aid worker.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said that it struck an Iranian nuclear site in Isfahan. Brig Gen Effie Defrin, an Israeli army spokesman, said an attack was still ongoing at the nuclear technology site in Isfahan, which is some 350 km southeast of Tehran. Notably, it employs thousands of nuclear scientists. Isfahan also houses three Chinese research reactors and laboratories associated with the country's atomic programme. Meanwhile, Iran did not immediately acknowledge the claim.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army has admitted that Iran has launched missile attacks. Subsequently, the Israeli military’s Home Front Command has instructed people to move into shelters. According to Israeli media, the missiles are expected to take about 10 minutes to arrive after being launched.

On Friday, Israel launched "Operation Rising Lion" to target the critical components of Iran's nuclear infrastructure, missile systems, and military command. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the operation as "a very successful opening strike." The strike reportedly led to the deaths of several senior military commanders and nuclear scientists including General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Major General Hossein Salami and Major General Gholam Ali Rashid.

Six nuclear scientists, including the former head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Fereydoun Abbasi, also lost their lives during the Israeli strikes. Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi (Theoretical physicist and former rector of Shahid Beheshti University) and other nuclear scientists Abdulhamid Minouchehr, Ahmadreza Zolfaghari, Seyyed Amirhossein Faqhi and Motlabizadeh have also died in the strikes.

Iran quickly retaliated by sending a swarm of drones at Israel, and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned of "severe punishment."

