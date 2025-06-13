Iran confirms Israeli strike killed General Amir Ali Hajizadeh amid rising tensions Israel had launched a series of coordinated airstrikes across Iran, focusing on nuclear facilities and military leadership on Friday. During its strikes, Israel has killed a few nuclear scientists and military leaders.

Iran has confirmed the death of General Amir Ali Hajizadeh in the Israeli strikes overnight as the tensions continue between the two nations, AP reported. On June 13, Israel had launched airstrikes targeting key Iranian nuclear and military sites.

During its strikes, Israel has claimed that General Hajizadeh, the head of the Revolutionary Guard's missile programme, has been killed. Iran had denied the claim earlier but has confirmed it now.

Notably, during the strikes, six prominent nuclear scientists and several senior military leaders had also died. The Israeli airstrikes on Friday killed Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Iran’s top military officer and Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces. The strikes, described as highly coordinated, targeted key Iranian nuclear and military sites, including the Natanz uranium enrichment facility.

List of prominent nuclear scientists killed

Fereydoun Abbasi – Former head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization and a member of Parliament.

Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi – Theoretical physicist and former rector of Shahid Beheshti University.

Abdulhamid Minouchehr – Nuclear scientist.

Ahmadreza Zolfaghari – Nuclear scientist.

Seyyed Amirhossein Faqhi – Nuclear scientist.

Motlabizadeh – Nuclear scientist.

List of senior military leaders among the dead:

The airstrikes also resulted in the deaths of several high-ranking Iranian military officials:

Major General Mohammad Bagheri – Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Major General Hossein Salami – Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Major General Gholam Ali Rashid – Commander of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters

Trump calls on Iran to reach nuclear deal with US

Hours after the Israeli strikes, US President Donald Trump urged Iran to reach a nuclear deal and warned the possibility of military action. "I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal," Trump said on Truth Social. "I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told... There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end."