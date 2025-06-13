Iran warns US: Where are American bases in the Middle East? Know details Iran warns of severe retaliation after Israeli airstrikes, as the US distances itself amid rising Middle East tensions and a strong American military presence in the region.

New Delhi:

Iran has issued a harsh warning to both Israel and the United States after Israeli airstrikes targeted key nuclear and military sites in Tehran. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed “severe punishment” for Israel, while blaming the US for enabling the attacks. Tehran declared it has a "legitimate right" to retaliate and warned the US would be “responsible for consequences,” signalling a potential escalation in the volatile Middle East region.

US distances itself as Israel claims self-defence

In response, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio distanced Washington from the strikes, calling them a “unilateral action” by Israel, which justified the attacks on grounds of self-defence. Rubio emphasised that the US was not involved in the operation and that protecting American personnel in the region remains the top priority amid rising tensions.

Deadly strikes in Tehran mark major escalation

The Israeli airstrikes, among the most destructive Iran has faced since the Iran-Iraq war, targeted several key sites including the headquarters of the Revolutionary Guard. The attacks killed high-ranking officials including Revolutionary Guard chief Hossein Salami and several senior nuclear scientists. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the operation as a “successful opening strike,” signaling Israel’s determination to prevent Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Trump calls Iran to return to nuclear negotiations

Amid escalating tensions, President Donald Trump renewed his call for Iran to negotiate a nuclear deal with the United States. Trump warned that future attacks “will only get worse” if diplomacy fails and urged Tehran to “just do it” by agreeing to a deal. His remarks came hours after the Israeli strikes, with Trump cautioning that more severe attacks are already planned if Iran refuses to negotiate.

The US nuclear deal goal and its challenges

The US has long sought a nuclear agreement with Iran to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons, focusing on regional and global security. The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) imposed limits on Iran's uranium enrichment and allowed inspections in exchange for sanctions relief. However, after the US withdrew from the deal in 2018, Iran resumed enrichment, escalating nuclear concerns. A renewed deal aims to curb Iran’s nuclear capability, prevent a Middle East arms race, and reduce military conflict risks involving US allies like Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Recent developments in US-Iran relations

US-Iran relations have sharply deteriorated due to intelligence reports, diplomatic setbacks, and military actions. Israeli airstrikes reportedly killed Iran’s Armed Forces Chief Mohammad Bagheri, Revolutionary Guard Commander Hossein Salami, and six nuclear scientists, prompting Tehran to call the strikes a “declaration of war.” Khamenei vowed “bitter and painful” retaliation. Meanwhile, Trump’s rhetoric on social media warned that Iran’s hardliners who resisted peace offers “are all DEAD now,” and that “next attacks” will be “even more brutal.”

US military posture amid rising tensions

In anticipation of further conflict, the US ordered partial evacuations of personnel from several embassies across the region. Military readiness has increased at key bases, and CENTCOM has repositioned assets. While some indirect diplomatic talks continue in Oman, prospects for a peaceful resolution are diminishing. Iran insists on its right to civilian nuclear enrichment, a major sticking point for the U.S. and its allies.

US military presence in the Middle East

The United States maintains a robust military presence across at least 19 locations in the Middle East, including Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Around 40,000 to 50,000 U.S. troops are stationed in the region, with major concentrations in Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. Key bases include:

Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar: The largest US base in the region, housing roughly 10,000 troops and serving as CENTCOM’s forward headquarters.

NSA Bahrain: Headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, critical for securing maritime routes in the Persian Gulf.

Camp Arifjan and Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait: Major logistics and command centers for US operations.

Al-Dhafra Air Base, UAE: Hosts advanced F-22 stealth fighters and surveillance aircraft.

Erbil Air Base, Al Asad Airbase, Taji, and Balad bases in Iraq: Support counterterrorism and advisory missions across northern Iraq and Syria.

Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia: Strategic air operations hub.

Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan: Key regional military facility.

As tensions escalate with Iran vowing retaliation and the U.S. reinforcing its regional presence, the international community faces a critical moment. The possibility of renewed diplomatic talks clashes with the reality of growing military confrontations, making the coming weeks pivotal for the future stability of the Middle East.