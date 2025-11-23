French Navy debunks Pakistani media's Rafale losses claim, calls it 'extensive misinformation' The controversy began after Pakistan's Geo TV published an article claiming that French commander Captain Jaquis Launay had validated their dominance in the aerial engagements during Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

In yet another instance of anti-India propaganda, Pakistani media outlets have been caught circulating false claims regarding the May 2025 conflict between India and Pakistan. Reports published by Pakistan’s Geo TV alleged that a French naval commander had confirmed Pakistan’s “air superiority” over India and the supposed loss of Indian Rafale jets. However, the French Navy on Sunday strongly refuted the claims, labelling the reports as “extensive misinformation.”

“These statements were attributed to Captain Launay who never gave his consent for any form of publication. The article contains extensive misinformation and disinformation,” the French Navy said in its official clarification.

What did Pakistan claim?

The controversy began after Geo TV published an article claiming that French commander Captain Jaquis Launay had validated Pakistan’s dominance in the aerial engagements during Operation Sindoor, launched by India in May 2025. The report further alleged that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was “better prepared” than the Indian Air Force (IAF) and that a Rafale fighter jet had been downed not due to technical issues, but due to the “technological superiority” of China-supplied J-10C fighters.

Operation Sindoor

In May, India initiated Operation Sindoor in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. The military engagement lasted several days before a ceasefire was reached at Pakistan’s request. Despite the sensitive nature of the conflict, Pakistani media outlets have repeatedly attempted to project fabricated victories.

Pakistan’s false narrative did not go unnoticed. Social media users quickly called out the misleading report, while senior BJP leader Amit Malviya sharply criticised Pakistan’s propaganda machinery.

“The French Navy has called out Pakistan’s Geo TV and its correspondent Hamid Mir for spreading ‘misinformation and disinformation.’ In his report, Hamid Mir peddled the same old, fabricated claims about Rafales and the so-called May conflict and has now been publicly exposed. When official institutions start debunking their propaganda, you know how desperate Pakistan’s misinformation machinery has become,” Malviya wrote.