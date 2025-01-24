Freedom of speech cannot be applied selectively, says MEA over disruption during 'Emergency' screening in UK

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Randhir Jaiswal, MEA spokesperson

Amid reports of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' movie screening being disrupted in the UK, the Ministry of External Affairs in its weekly presser on Friday said that the freedom of speech cannot be applied selectively. Randhir Jaiswal, the MEA spokesperson, said India consistently raises concerns with the UK government regarding incidents of violent protests and intimidation by anti-India elements, as he added, "Freedom of speech and expression cannot be applied selectively, and those obstructing it must be held accountable."

"We hope the UK side will take appropriate action against those responsible. Our High Commission in London remains in touch in regular communication with our community members", the MEA further added.

Earlier, news agency PTI reported that some British Sikh groups organised protests against ‘Emergency’, as they disrupted its screenings at some cinemas in the UK since its release last Friday.

In a post on social media, the Sikh Press Association group stated that the film is seen as “anti-Sikh”. These protests have resulted in cancelled screenings in Birmingham and Wolverhampton, in the West Midlands region of England.

An Opposition Conservative Party Member of Parliament urged the UK Home Secretary to intervene after his constituents in north-west London were threatened by "masked Khalistani terrorists" who burst into a screening of the film.

"On Sunday, many of my constituents gathered and paid for a screening of the film 'Emergency' in the Harrow Vue cinema. At about 30 or 40 minutes into the screening of the film, masked Khalistani terrorists burst in, threatened members of the audience and forced the screening to end," Conservative member Bob Blackman said in UK Parliament.