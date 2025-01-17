Kangana Ranaut's Emergency faces protests in Punjab, SGPC demands ban on film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Emergency is released in cinemas today

On the day of its theatrical release, Kangana Ranaut's second directorial flick, Emergency, faces protests in many parts of Punjab. Earlier, SGPC (Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee) urged government to ban the film. Not only this, protests outside several cinema halls in Mohali are also reported. Mohali DSP Harsimran Bal said that security has been tightened, following the protests that took place outside several cinema halls. As a precautionary measure, cinema owners in Mohali have themselves cancelled the shows of this film.

Emergency is the second directorial project of Kangana Ranaut and revolves around the 1975 Emergency, imposed by former late Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. Apart from direction, Kangana has played the role of Indira Gandhi in the film.

The film has been released across India after multiple delays. It was earlier scheduled to released in September but its release was delayed as the film failed to get clearance from the Censor Board, which demanded several cuts and changes.

The makers had even knocked on Bombay High Court's door to get certification on their film. The censor board had asked the film to cut off those three scenes from their film but seems like Kangana and the producers were not very keen on chopping off those shots.

The film was not delayed just once, as its release date has been changed quite a few time. Emergency was originally scheduled to hit the big screens on August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day.

About the film

Written and directed by Kangana Ranaut, Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in lead roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film has music by Sanchit Balhara and screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah. The story of Emergency revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Kangana plays the lead role of the late politician.