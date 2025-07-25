France to recognise Palestine as a state in September, declares President Macron France becomes the most powerful Western nation to recognize Palestine, intensifying global pressure for a Gaza ceasefire and renewed peace efforts.

New Delhi:

In a landmark move, French President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday that France will officially recognise Palestine as a state, joining over 140 countries globally and becoming the most powerful Western nation to do so. Macron’s declaration comes amid escalating humanitarian concerns in Gaza and mounting international frustration over Israel’s ongoing military campaign.

Macron announced on X that France will recognize the State of Palestine, consistent with its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East. He stated that the formal announcement will be made before the United Nations General Assembly this September. Emphasising the urgent need to end the war in Gaza, Macron called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and large-scale humanitarian aid.

He stressed the necessity of demilitarizing Hamas, securing and rebuilding Gaza, and establishing a viable Palestinian state that fully recognizes Israel and contributes to regional security. Declaring that "peace is possible" and "there is no alternative," Macron affirmed France’s responsibility, alongside Israelis, Palestinians, and international partners, to pursue peace. He also confirmed that, based on commitments from the President of the Palestinian Authority, he has written to express his determination to move forward, calling for trust, clarity, and resolve in achieving lasting peace.

The announcement puts new diplomatic pressure on Israel and could prompt other Western nations to follow suit. France’s recognition aligns with the Palestinian quest for an independent state in the occupied West Bank, east Jerusalem, and Gaza — territories seized by Israel during the 1967 Mideast war.

The Palestinian Authority welcomed the move. A letter of recognition was delivered to President Mahmoud Abbas in Jerusalem, with senior PLO official Hussein Al Sheikh calling it “a reflection of France’s commitment to international law and the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.”

Israel, however, sharply condemned Macron’s decision. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, “Such a move rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became.”

France has long walked a diplomatic tightrope, supporting Israel’s right to defend itself while advocating for Palestinian statehood. Following Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, Macron initially expressed solidarity with Israelis but has grown increasingly critical of the humanitarian toll in Gaza.

Thursday’s recognition follows recent European condemnation of Israeli restrictions on aid into Gaza and the killings of Palestinians seeking food. Macron is expected to join Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Annalena Baerbock for emergency talks on Friday on securing aid and achieving a ceasefire.

“We are clear that statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people,” said Starmer. “The suffering and starvation unfolding in Gaza is unspeakable and indefensible.”

France’s move comes just days before it co-hosts a U.N. conference with Saudi Arabia aimed at reviving momentum for a two-state solution, widely seen as the only viable path to lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

(AP inputs)