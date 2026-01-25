France plans social media ban for children under 15 from next school year Macron said social media platforms should not be allowed to influence or manipulate young minds. He stressed that children’s emotions and mental well-being must be protected from powerful digital platforms and automated algorithms.

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced plans to speed up the legal process to introduce a ban on social media for children below the age of 15. The move is aimed at ensuring the law comes into effect by September, when the next school year begins. In a video message shared by a French television channel, Macron said he has asked his government to use an accelerated procedure so that the proposal can be cleared by the Senate in time.

‘Children’s minds are not for sale’

Explaining the reason behind the move, Macron said social media platforms should not be allowed to influence or manipulate young minds. He stressed that children’s emotions and mental well-being must be protected from powerful digital platforms and automated algorithms.

According to the French President, the proposed ban would bring clarity for students, parents and teachers, creating safer learning and social environments. France’s health authorities have raised serious concerns about excessive smartphone use among teenagers. Official data shows that nearly half of French teenagers spend two to five hours daily on their phones. A large majority of children aged 12 to 17 use smartphones every day, mainly to access social networking platforms.

Health experts warn that heavy social media use can affect self-confidence and expose children to harmful online content.

Links to risky online content

Studies in France have pointed to a connection between social media exposure and dangerous behaviours, including self-harm, drug use and suicidal thoughts. Several families have also taken legal action against social media platforms, claiming harmful online content played a role in tragic outcomes involving teenagers.

Part of a global trend

Macron’s announcement comes shortly after the United Kingdom said it is considering tougher rules for teenagers’ social media use. Similar steps have already been taken in Australia, where millions of accounts belonging to children were removed after a ban on social media use for those under 16.

While such laws have sparked debate around privacy and technology use, many countries are now exploring stronger measures to protect children’s mental health in the digital age.