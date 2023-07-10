France imposes ban on firecrackers sale on Bastille Day weekend over fears of resurgent violence

Follow us on Image Source : AP The Bastille Day is celebrated on July 14 to mark France's national day

France protests: As France recently witnessed a spade of violent riots, the country on Sunday imposed a ban on the sale, possession and transport of firecrackers for the Bastille Day celebrations later this week.

The decision comes as protesters threw firecrackers at the police during the several days of demonstrations in France following the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old driver by a police officer last month.

"In order to prevent the risk of serious public disorder during the July 14th festivities, the sale, carrying, transport and use of pyrotechnic articles and fireworks are prohibited throughout France until July 15th inclusive," CNN quoted a French government journal on Sunday.

However, the ban is not applicable for the professionals or local areas that are engaged in firework displays for the Bastille Day weekend. The Bastille Day on July 14 is France's national day, usually celebrated with spectacular fireworks display.

The ban follows French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne's promises of implementing "massive measures of protect French following several days of protests over the fatal police shooting. She also said that the French government is considering to penalise the parents of minors involved in the riots.

The protests that gripped France saw the involvement of minors as young as 12 or 13 years of age, who were detained by the police, said French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

One of the worst riots in France

The chaotic situation in France developed after a police officer fatally shot a teenage delivery driver in Nanterre, a suburban area of Paris. Several videos on social media show youngsters driving expensive sports bikes, barging into and looting an iPhone store, hurling projectiles at police and setting fires all across the country, including the cities of Marseille and Lyon.

France witnessed one of its worst riots in several years. Amid the severe law and order crisis, the French police had deployed more than 45,000 troops across the country in an attempt to quell the rising unrest. Some officers were called back from vacation. The police have fired tear gas on protesters, while all public buses and trams have been shut down since Friday following an order for interior minister Gerald Darmanin.

About the shooting incident that triggered protests

On June 27, officers tried to pull 17-year-old Nahel over because he looked so young and was driving a Mercedes with Polish license plates in a bus lane. He allegedly ran a red light to avoid being stopped and then got stuck in traffic.

The police officer accused of pulling the trigger was handed a preliminary charge of voluntary homicide after Nanterre prosecutor Pascal Prache said his initial investigation led him to conclude that the officer’s use of his weapon wasn’t legally justified. The officer has been placed in preliminary detention.

