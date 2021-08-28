Follow us on Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL. France ends evacuations at Kabul airport.

France ended evacuation operations on Friday and its team at the makeshift French Embassy at Kabul's airport pulled up stakes. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defence Minister Florence Parly announced that evacuations drew to a close with nearly 3,000 transferred out of Afghanistan.

“The team at France's embassy in Kabul reached Abu Dhabi before returning to France,” the statement said, suggesting that Ambassador David Martinon was returning home, too. A French base in Abu Dhabi has been the transit points for French evacuees before heading to Paris.

President Emmanuel Macron had said on Thursday that the ambassador and other diplomatic staff would leave Kabul “in the next few days” aboard one of the last French flights out. He said the ambassador would maintain his posting but “for security reasons he will be operating from Paris” for the time being.

The statement by the ministers said that France would continue its work of sheltering Afghans who are threatened, “including after August 31".

"We are continuing with our efforts with Taliban officials to guarantee they will in no way hinder the departure of those who wish to leave after August 31,” the statement said.

