France assures support for India's permanent UNSC bid as PM Modi holds talks with Emmanuel Macron

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron held bilateral discussions onboard the presidential aircraft while both leaders travelled from Paris to Marseille. Both leaders called for enhancing trade and investment ties between the two countries. India and France also expressed commitment to deepen their engagement in the Indo-Pacific and various global forums and initiatives. According to a joint statement issued after the bilateral discussion between both leaders, the talks covered a full spectrum of bilateral relations, as well as key global and regional issues.

PM Modi, Macron reaffirm commitment to India-France Strategic Partnership

While both leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment to the India-France Strategic Partnership, PM Modi and Macron noted that the India-France ties have steadily evolved into a multifaceted relationship over the past 25 years.

The two leaders stressed an urgent need for reform in the United Nations Security Council and agreed to coordinate closely on various global issues, including the UNSC matters.

Macron supports India's permanent membership bid at UNSC

Importantly, the French President reiterated France's firm support for India's permanent membership of the UNSC.

Both leaders also held delegation-level talks after they arrived in Marseille. The areas of discussion between PM Modi and Emmanuel Macron included defence, civil Nuclear Energy and Space. Strengthening collaboration between both countries in the fields of Technology and Innovation also featured in the talks between both leaders.

Briefing the media in France on the ongoing visit, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the two leaders exchanged views on recent geopolitical developments in Europe, West Asia and the Indo-Pacific, and discussed issues of global and regional importance.

PM Modi flies in French presidential aircraft with Macron

They travelled to Marseille in "the French presidential aircraft", the Foreign Secretary said, terming it "an exceptional gesture by President Macron, emblematic of deep personal trust between the two leaders, and remarkable confidence they have in each other".

"You can say India-France ties literally touched new heights," Misri said, adding that some parts of bilateral discussions took place in Marseille too. "The discussion covered an entire gamut of our deep and diverse strategic partnership," he added.

