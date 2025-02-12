PM Modi flies with Emmanuel Macron in French Presidential Aircraft, MEA calls it 'personal rapport' | Video

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi with Emmanuel Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron flew together from Paris to Marseille in the French Presidential Aircraft late Tuesday evening. Addressing a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called it a symbolic gesture which epitomises strong India-France ties. In its joint statement, the Ministry of External Affairs mentioned, "In a special gesture reflecting the personal rapport between the two leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron flew together from Paris to Marseille in the French Presidential Aircraft yesterday."

What does the MEA joint statement say

The joint statement adds that PM Modi and Macron held discussions on the full spectrum of bilateral relations and key global and regional issues. Both leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment to the India-France Strategic Partnership, which has steadily evolved into a multifaceted relationship over the past 25 years.

Earlier, PM Modi and President Macron jointly inaugurated India's new consulate in France's Marseille city. The inauguration was done by pressing a button as the crowd cheered. Many of these people had come bearing national flags of both India and France, while some sported a tricolour headgear, adding colour to the occasion.

PM visits Mazargues Cemetery

Prior to the inauguration, Modi and Macron visited the historic Mazargues Cemetery and paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who made sacrifices fighting in the Great War. PM Modi laid a wreath composed of tricolour-themed flowers at a solemn ceremony held at the Mazargues Cemetery.

Paying homage to the soldiers who laid down their lives fighting shoulder-to-shoulder with their French counterparts during World War I, Modi paid tribute with folded hands and a gentle bow at the iconic site that also has an 'Indian Memorial'.

Later, the two leaders took a walk on the premises of the cemetery and laid roses on memorial tablets installed on a wall inside a stone pavilion at the historic cemetery. A large number of Indian soldiers are commemorated in this war cemetery that is maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC).



