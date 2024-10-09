Wednesday, October 09, 2024
     
Donald Trump praises 'friend' PM Modi, calls him 'nicest human being' | WATCH

Donald Trump also said he offered to help India against Pakistan's threats to which PM Modi 'aggressively' said he would handle it. Trump also recalled the Howdy Modi event in Houston in 2019 attended by thousands of Indian-Americans.

Updated on: October 09, 2024
Former US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi.
Image Source : X Former US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi.

Washington: Former US President and Republican contender for the upcoming American elections Donald Trump heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him his "friend" and the "nicest human being and a total killer". He shared his views on the Flagrant Podcast, hosted by Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh.

"Modi, India. He's a friend of mine and the nicest human being. Before him being appointed as the Prime Minister, India was very unstable. On the outside, he looks like he is your father. He is the nicest human being," Trump said during a segment.

This is a developing story. More to be added.

