Donald Trump praises 'friend' PM Modi, calls him 'nicest human being' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Former US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi.

Washington: Former US President and Republican contender for the upcoming American elections Donald Trump heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him his "friend" and the "nicest human being and a total killer". He shared his views on the Flagrant Podcast, hosted by Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh.

"Modi, India. He's a friend of mine and the nicest human being. Before him being appointed as the Prime Minister, India was very unstable. On the outside, he looks like he is your father. He is the nicest human being," Trump said during a segment.

This is a developing story. More to be added.