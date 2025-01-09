Foreign Secretary Misri meets Taliban minister Muttaqi, assures India's continued assistance to Afghanistan

Follow us on Image Source : MEA/SOCIAL Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri meets Taliban minister Muttaqi

In what comes as the first high-level bilateral engagement with Afghanistan's Taliban regime, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai on Wednesday. In its statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the discussion between both sides covered bilateral issues and the security situation in the region. India has also reiterated its commitment to continue to provide humanitarian and development assistance to the Afghan people.

In response to the request from the Afghan side, India will provide further material support in the first instance to the health sector and for the rehabilitation of refugees, the MEA said. It was also agreed to promote the use of the Chabahar Port for supporting trade and commercial activities, including for the purpose of humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan, it added.

The MEA also said the two sides discussed various issues pertaining to bilateral relations as well as regional developments. "The foreign secretary underlined India's historic friendship with the Afghan people and the strong people-to-people contacts between the two countries. In this context, he conveyed India's readiness to respond to the urgent developmental needs of the Afghan people," it said.

Before Misri, the Indian side had been previously represented by officials of the rank of Joint Secretary in meetings with Taliban ministers, including Defence Minister Mohammad Yaqoob as well as Foreign Minister Muttaqi.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of strained Afghan-Pakistan ties after Islamabad carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan, killing civilians. In its response, the MEA earlier condemned the attack saying, "We unequivocally condemn any attack on innocent civilians. We have also noted the response of an Afghan spokesperson in this regard."

In December last year, Pakistan launched strikes in Afghanistan targeting what it claimed were 'militant hideouts' in the country. The Afghani leadership condemned the attack, calling it a "brutal act".

In response, Afghanistan's Defence Ministry said that its forces hit several points inside Pakistan in retaliation for deadly airstrikes.

(With PTI inputs)