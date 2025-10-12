Flights grounded at Los Angeles International Airport due to equipment outage, says FAA The LA International Airport is one of the busiest in the US and the world, operating around 1,500 flights every day.

Los Angeles:

Flights at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) were grounded on Sunday following a ground stop at the facility due to an equipment outage, news agency Reuters reported, citing the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). LAX, one of the busiest airports in the world, handles about 1,500 flights daily.

The incident comes just weeks after a major cyberattack crippled airport operations across Europe, affecting key hubs such as London's Heathrow, Berlin, and Brussels. That breach targeted Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of RTX, which provides critical check-in and boarding software for multiple airlines.

The European outage led to long queues, flight cancellations, and delays, though most services were restored within a few hours.

Regulators later confirmed investigations were underway to trace the source of the attack, while RTX acknowledged a "cyber-related disruption" involving its MUSE system but refrained from sharing specifics.