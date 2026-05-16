Five Italians killed in Maldives during cave scuba dive, rescue efforts on

New Delhi:

Five Italian divers lost their lives during a deep-sea cave exploration in the Maldives, marking what authorities are calling the country’s worst diving tragedy in recent years. The group disappeared during a scuba expedition near the Vaavu Atoll on Thursday after descending nearly 50 metres below the surface to explore underwater caves.

Officials said the divers never resurfaced after the morning dive, triggering a massive search and rescue operation involving coast guard teams, aircraft and specialised divers. So far, only one body has been recovered, while the remaining four are believed to still be trapped inside the underwater cave system.

Search efforts delayed by dangerous weather

Recovery operations faced major difficulties due to rough sea conditions and poor underwater visibility. Authorities said the body that was recovered had been found nearly 60 metres underwater inside a deep cave passage.

Additional rescue teams and technical equipment are being brought in as officials prepare for another attempt to retrieve the remaining victims. However, weather conditions continue to pose serious risks for divers involved in the operation.

A yellow weather alert had reportedly been issued in the area at the time of the incident, with strong currents and unstable sea conditions affecting the region.

Victims identified, Italy sends expert assistance

The victims have been identified as Monica Montefalcone, Giorgia Sommacal, Federico Gualtieri, Muriel Oddenino and Gianluca Benedetti. The group had arrived in the Maldives aboard a yacht named Duke of York for the diving expedition.

Italian authorities have also stepped in to assist with the investigation and rescue mission. An Italian diving expert joined local teams on Friday, while Italy’s ambassador overseeing relations with the Maldives traveled to Malé to coordinate with officials and support the victims’ families.

Investigators are now trying to determine what exactly went wrong during the dive, though officials say the circumstances surrounding the tragedy are still unclear.