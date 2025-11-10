Five Indians kidnapped in Mali amid growing Al-Qaeda-activities, Embassy pushes for safe release Five Indian nationals have been kidnapped in Mali, with the Indian Embassy confirming active coordination with local authorities for their safe release. The abduction has taken place at a moment when the terror group JNIM is intensifying attacks and isolating Bamako.

Bamako:

The Embassy of India in Bamako has confirmed that it is "aware of the unfortunate incident" of the kidnapping of five Indian nationals in Mali on November 6. The mission has said it is closely coordinating with Malian authorities and the concerned company involved to secure their "safe release as quickly as possible." The Embassy posted on X, "The Embassy is aware of the unfortunate incident of the kidnapping of five of our nationals in Mali on 6 Nov 2025. The Embassy has been working closely with the Malian authorities and the company concerned to secure their safe release as quickly as possible."

Terror context worsens Mali's security climate

This incident comes at a time when Mali is battling escalating instability and growing extremist activity. The al-Qaeda-linked Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam al-Muslimin (JNIM) has reportedly tightened its grip around Bamako. According to CNN, the group has stepped up attacks on security forces, tanker convoys and arterial highways, severely disrupting fuel supply chains and triggering shortages across the capital. Several Western countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany, have already advised their citizens to leave Mali owing to the volatile security situation.

Previous Indian abductions add to unease

CNN has reported that JNIM recently burned more than 100 fuel trucks on the Ivory Coast route. Formed in 2017, the group has built networked influence across Mali and the Sahel, targeting infrastructure, aid operations and foreign workers. The situation remains further complicated due to the involvement of Russian mercenary formations, now integrated into Moscow’s “Africa Corps.” Earlier this year, three Indian nationals from the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes were also kidnapped.

The Ministry of External Affairs had then underscored that “The safety, security, and welfare of Indian nationals abroad remain a matter of utmost priority for the Government of India.” The latest abduction takes the total number of Indians kidnapped in Mali this year to eight.