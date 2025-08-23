Tourist bus with several Indian tourists onboard crashes on New York highway, 5 killed New York bus crash: Several Indians were among 54 people onboard the tour bus, which crashed on a New York highway.

New York:

A tour bus carrying 54 passengers, including several Indians, crashed and rolled over on its side on an interstate highway in New York on Friday, killing five people and injuring many others, authorities said.

How the crash happened

The incident occurred shortly before 12:30 pm (local time) on the eastbound side of Interstate 90 in Pembroke, about 40 km east of Buffalo. According to state police Maj Andre Ray, the driver apparently became distracted, lost control of the vehicle, causing the bus to veer into the right shoulder and flip over, AP reported.

"The cause remains under investigation," Ray said, adding that the driver’s distraction was the likely trigger. Mechanical failure and driver impairment have been ruled out. The driver survived the crash and is cooperating with investigators. No charges have been filed yet.

The bus was carrying passengers aged between 1 and 74 years. Five adults were pronounced dead at the scene. Several people were ejected from the bus during the crash, and many others were trapped inside before being rescued.

Dozens of passengers were taken to hospitals, but authorities said no additional life-threatening injuries were reported. Injuries ranged from head trauma to broken arms and legs. Two people who required surgery at Erie County Medical Centre are expected to recover, said Dr Jeffrey Brewer, chief of surgery.

Indian tourists among passengers

Most passengers were of Indian, Chinese, and Filipino ethnicity. Translators were called in to assist during the emergency response. Mercy Flight medical transport deployed three helicopters, with three more coming from other services, to move critically injured passengers. Regional hospitals treated or evaluated more than 40 people.

The bus was operated by M&Y Tour Inc, based in Staten Island, New York City. Authorities have reached out to the company for comment but have not received a response.

State police noted that most passengers were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

“This is an absolute tragedy,” Ray said. “Our thoughts, prayers and hearts go out to those involved, their friends and their families.”

With inputs from AP