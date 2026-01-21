EU lawmakers halt trade deal with US after Trump's Greenland move and tariff threats Lawmakers said the recent statements from the US president made it difficult to move forward with the agreement at this time. The trade deal was expected to strengthen economic ties between the EU and the US, but growing uncertainty over Washington’s intentions has delayed progress.

Brussels:

A group of members of the European Parliament stopped a planned vote on a major trade agreement between the European Union and the United States on Wednesday. The vote was blocked after Trump warned he could impose extra tariffs on countries that oppose his plans to take control of Greenland.

Lawmakers said the recent statements from the US president made it difficult to move forward with the agreement at this time. The trade deal was expected to strengthen economic ties between the EU and the US, but growing uncertainty over Washington’s intentions has delayed progress.

Bernd Lange, chair of Parliament’s trade committee, said business with the US was impossible as their “sovereignty and territorial integrity was at stake.”

“EU-US deal is on hold until further notice! Our negotiating team just decided to suspend work of@ep_tradeon the legal implementation of Turnberry deal. Our sovereignty and territorial integrity are at stake. Business as usual impossible,” he posted on X.

Europe not heading in the right direction, Trump in Davos

Addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump rebuked Europe, asserting that a lot of work could be done but they are not moving in the correct direction.

"I want to discuss how we achieved this economic miracle, how we intend to raise living standard for our people, like never seen before. Perhaps, how you too, the places you come from, can do much better by following what we are doing, because certain places in Europe are not even recognisable anymore... I love Europe, I want to see them go good, but they are not heading in the right direction," he said.

