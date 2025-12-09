Embarrassment for Pakistan: Interior minister Mohsin Naqvi's car searched by police in London It is unclear whether it was a routine check or if there was some other reason, but it certainly reflects Pakistan's diminished international standing and lack of diplomatic credibility.

London:

In a major embarrassment for Pakistan, the car of its interior minister was reportedly stopped by authorities in London. The British police stopped Naqvi's car and conducted a thorough search.

It is unclear whether it was a routine check or if there was some other reason, but it certainly reflects Pakistan's diminished international standing and lack of diplomatic credibility. The authorities in either London or Islamabad are yet to release an official statement on the development.

According to the information, the incident occurred when Naqvi arrived at the UK foreign office to meet officials.

Naqvi had also served as the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab from January 2023 to February 2024. He is also the founder of City Media Group.

Naqvi and Asia Cup trophy row

Notably, Naqvi is also the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the India team refused to take the Asia Cup trophy from him. Naqvi, however, is adamant that he will be handing over the trophy. In October, he said the Indian team was "welcome" to collect the Asia Cup trophy from him at the continental body's head office in Dubai.

In a post on X, Naqvi also debunked the reports that he apologised to the BCCI after he walked away with the trophy from the presentation ceremony when the Indian team refused to take it from him.

"As ACC President, I was ready to hand over the trophy that very day and I am still ready now.If they truly want it, they are welcome to come to the ACC office and collect it from me," he posted on X.

"Let me make it absolutely clear: I have done nothing wrong and I have never apologised to the BCCI nor will I ever do so," he added.