Elon Musk had reappeared for computer aptitude test even after scoring A+ | Here's why

Image Source : AP PHOTO Elon Musk was retested even after scoring A+ at computer aptitude test

Space X and Tesla chief Elon Musk was retested for a computer aptitude test at the age of 17. A document shared by Musk's mother shows the Tesla chief was referred to retesting after he had taken a test at school. The billionaire's mother, Maye Musk, took to Twitter today and revealed Elon had to be retested because the examiners at his school were astonished seeing such high scores, which they probably had never seen.

"elonmusk I found your computer aptitude test from when you were 17. If I remember correctly, they had to retest you because they had never seen such a high score. No wonder you are such a brilliant engineer. #ProudMom", Maye Musk wrote on Twitter.

The document she shared was a letter signed by the Director of Information Management at the University of Pretoria in South Africa.

Elon Musk had attended the University of Pretoria before he had moved to Canada.

The document showed Elon Musk had scored an A+ in both Operating and Programming.

"I have requested ISM (SA) to conduct aptitude tests on Elon Musk regarding computer programming etc. The results were outstanding," the content of the letter read.

In February this year, Elon Musk had overtaken Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to become the wealthiest person on the planet.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk's wealth rose to $199.9 billion after his rocket company completed the latest funding round. Musk's space startup, SpaceX, raised $850 million in fresh funding from a group of investors led by Sequoia Capital.

The rocket company is valued at $74 billion after the round, which is a 60 per cent jump from August.

Latest World News