Elon Musk’s Starlink coming to India soon! Pre-booking officially kicks off | DETAILS

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service is coming to India. According to multiple media reports, Starlink has already started accepting pre-bookings and the services could be launched anytime in 2022.

The company is charging a fully refundable deposit of USD 99 (Rs 7300). This payment is towards the Starlink equipment. The equipment will be installed at your consumer’s place that will allow access to internet service.

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation to provide broadband internet access. It promises speeds of 50-150 Mbps. The Starlink service is operated by SpaceX, an aerospace company owned by Elon Musk. Musk has already said that the speed will be doubled to 300 Mbps by the end of 2021.

As per the details available on Starlink's website, it is targeting to launch services in 2022. The exact launch date is not available right now. "Starlink is targeting coverage in your area in 2022. Availability is limited. Orders will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis," a note published on the company's website reads.

Customers who want an early access to the Starlink internet service can head over to the Starlink website and pre-book connection. Starlink’s services are will be available in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and others.

Musk recently said that Starlink project will cover most of Earth by end of year, all by next year, then "it's about densifying coverage".

According to Starlink, its services are ideally suited for areas of the globe where connectivity has typically been a challenge.

