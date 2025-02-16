Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Donald Trump and Bangladesh's chief adviser Muhammad Yunus

The US Department of Government Efficiency led by billionaire Elon Musk announced a series of expenditure cuts, including USD 29 million to "strenghening political landscape in Bangladesh". The development comes amid 'deep state' allegations against the US.

US President Donald Trump chose Musk to head the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) last month.

Tasked with improving governance and curbing wasteful expenditures, the DOGE announced the cuts in a post on X on Saturday. No further details on the funding were given in the post.

USD 21 million for 'voter turnout in India': DOGE cuts grant for India as well

The DOGE also cut a grant being given to India. The US Department of Government Efficiency announced the cancellation of grant of USD 21 million allocated for "voter turnout in India."

The department said, "US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all (of) which have been cancelled..."

The list included USD 486 million in grants to the “Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening” including USD 22 million for "inclusive and participatory political process" in Moldova and USD 21 million for "voter turnout in India". The development comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US, during which he held talks with President Trump, as well as Musk.

Grant for Nepal also cancelled

In its post, the DOGE also cancelled USD 39 million allocated to Nepal. US used to provide fund to Kathmandu in two categories - USD 20 million for "fiscal federalism" and USD 19 million for "biodiversity conversation" in the Himalayan nation.

It also announced cutting a USD 10 million grant for "Mozambique voluntary medical male circumcision", USD 2.3 million for "strengthening independent voices in Cambodia", USD 32 million to the Prague Civil Society Centre, USD 40 million for "gender equality and women empowerment hub" and USD 14 million for "improving public procurement" in Serbia, among other expenditure cuts. It also included USD 47 million for "improving learning outcomes in Asia".

