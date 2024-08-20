WATCH: Will Elon Musk join Donald Trump's cabinet or advisor role if elected to second term?

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Tesla CEO Elon Musk with former US President Donald Trump

New York: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Monday that if elected he would consider ending a $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases and that he would be open to naming Tesla CEO Elon Musk to a cabinet or advisory role. "Tax credits and tax incentives are not generally a very good thing," Trump told Reuters in an interview after a campaign event in York, Pennsylvania, when asked about the EV credit. Asked if he would consider naming Musk to an advisory role or cabinet job, Trump said he would. "He's a very smart guy. I certainly would, if he would do it, I certainly would. He's a brilliant guy," Trump said.

Musk last month publicly endorsed Trump in the U.S. presidential race. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. If elected, Trump could take steps to reverse Treasury Department rules that have made it easier for automakers to take advantage of the $7,500 credit or could ask the U.S. Congress to repeal it entirely. While president, Trump sought to repeal the EV tax credit which was later expanded by President Joe Biden in 2022. "I'm not making any final decisions on it," Trump said of the EV tax credit. "I'm a big fan of electric cars, but I'm a fan of gasoline-propelled cars, and also hybrids and whatever else happens to come along."

Trump claims he is a big fan of Musk

"And what they have done is they are going to destroy our automobile industry, and I am a big fan of electric, I am a big fan of Elon and other people who are involved in the electric car. I think an electric car is great. But, it is somewhat limited because of the cost, the cost is higher, because of the availability in terms of the material because it will have to be made largely in China, because they are being made in China. And it also doesn't go far enough. You have got to have something that can go where you don't have to recharge four times if you want to take a trip down to Washington, DC, which we are also going to fix and make safe by the way," Trump said in an interview with Reuters after a campaign event in York, Pennsylvania when asked about the EV credit.

When asked whether Elon Musk would have a role in the Trump administration, he replied positively and dubbed him as "smart" and "brilliant" guy. "I would. He is very smart. I had a great talk with him the other day and as you know it went on for two and a half hours almost. And perhaps you listened, he is a very smart guy. If he would do it, I certainly would, he is a brilliant guy."

Will Musk join the Trump administration?

It is worth mentioning both had a conversation held on X, where the billionaire openly supported the Republican leader.

Earlier this year, Musk took to X to refute claims that he had discussed a White House advisory role with Trump. He clarified, “There have not been any discussions of a role for me in a potential Trump Presidency.” Nevertheless, during a live chat on X last week, Trump expressed openness to offering Musk a position in his administration, possibly on a “government efficiency commission.”

Trump responded enthusiastically to Musk’s idea of creating a commission to ensure that “taxpayer money...is spent in a good way,” stating that he would “love” it and would be “happy to help out” with the initiative.

