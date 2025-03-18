Elon Musk in Pakistan? This doppelganger of Tesla CEO hogs limelight on social media The man being reported as Elon Musk's doppelganger shares some similarities with the Tesla CEO, including the mannerisms and intense eyes.

A Pakistani individual, who resembles some of the mannerisms of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has hogged the limelight. A video of Musk's doppelganger has gone viral in which he can be seen having a simple meal. The person appears to be what netizens say is the 'younger version of Elon Musk'.

In a post, one Pakistani X user has said, "Look at this doppelganger of Elon Musk in KPK, Pakistan. Elon Musk Khan Yousafzai."

The Pakistani man, sharing some similarity with Musk's outlook, has got intense eyes and mannerisms, overall looking quite similar to the American billionaire. In the video, the individual speaks in the Pashto language with supposedly his friends. The video, according to a report, was first uploaded on Telegram and later shared on X.

The video appears to have been recorded by friends of "Pakistani Elon Musk", who could be seen eating rice with his fellow hostel mates.

One of his friends can be heard saying, "This is our hostel rice." They filmed the rice served on the plate. The video continues with one of his hostel mates saying, "Give me some money, and I will buy chicken."

It is not the first instance that Elon Musk's lookalike has come into the limelight. Earlier too, an Elon Musk doppelganger caught people's attention.

A user posted with a caption, "Rare photo of Elon Musk, who used to work as an electrician in a remote Pakistani village before moving to the US for better career prospects."