Elon Musk hints at forming 'new political party' amid feud with US President Donald Trump The public breakdown between Donald Trump and Elon Musk grew exponentially more bitter, transforming what was once a powerful political alliance into a vicious war of words that has wiped billions from Tesla's market value and threatens to derail the president's flagship budget legislation.

Washington:

Elon Musk has sparked speculation about the formation of a new political party in the United States, following his growing rift with President Donald Trump over the administration's latest tax-and-spending bill. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Musk posted a poll asking, “Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?” The post quickly drew widespread attention, with thousands of users weighing in on the prospect of a centrist political alternative.

The timing of Musk’s post coincides with rising tensions between him and Trump. The two influential figures, once aligned on several policy fronts, have clashed publicly in recent weeks. Musk has been a vocal critic of Trump’s marquee spending legislation, referring to it as a massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill and a disgusting abomination. He called out those who supported the bill, accusing them of betraying public trust.

Very disappointed with Elon Musk after he turned on Republican tax bill: Donald Trump

In response, Trump acknowledged the rift during a press conference alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. “Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore,” Trump said. “I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot.”

Musk escalated the spat by asserting his influence on the 2024 election outcome, writing on X, “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate… Such ingratitude.”

What was the public reaction to Elon Musk’s political poll?

Public reaction to Musk’s political poll was mixed. Some users welcomed the idea of a new party representing centrist voters, with one noting the need for ranked-choice voting to avoid splitting the electorate. Others argued that structural challenges, such as Duverger’s Law, make third-party success highly improbable. One user proposed the name “Aam American Party,” drawing inspiration from India’s Aam Aadmi Party.

While it remains unclear whether Musk is seriously considering launching a political party, his comments underscore a growing dissatisfaction with the current two-party system and signal his continued involvement in shaping political discourse.